Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona man sentenced to time served in online threats case

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Scripps
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 01:03:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A Chandler man who served 225 days in prison in an online threats case has been sentenced to time served.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Austin Ryan Steinbart previously pleaded guilty to interstate communications with intent to extort.

In March 2020, Steinbart was accused of making threats to degrade and destroy the operations of a file storage and file sharing company through videos and posts on his YouTube channel after the company suspended his account.

Prosecutors say Steinbart directed his thousands of YouTube subscribers to flood the company's tech support line with fictitious emails and phone calls in an attempt to hinder the company's ability to operate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.