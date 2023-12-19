Arizona man indicted after allegedly threatening to kill FBI agents and employees, Justice Department says

An Arizona man has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly making threats against FBI agents and employees, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Michael Lee Tomasi, 37, of Rio Verde, Ariz., was indicted on three counts of threats against a federal official and three counts of making interstate threats, according to the Justice Department.

Between May 2021 and November 2023, while living in Colorado and Arizona, Tomasi allegedly used a social media platform to “express a desire to incite violence and threaten a variety of individuals and groups, including elected officials, a judge, and federal officials and law enforcement officers,” the DOJ said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland called the threats allegedly made by Tomasi “abhorrent.”

“The defendant is specifically charged with threatening to kill FBI agents and other FBI employees just for doing their jobs. I am deeply proud of the work the FBI does every day; its personnel should not have to deal with threats against themselves as they work to protect the American people. The Justice Department will not stand for such heinous behavior and will prosecute threats against its employees to the fullest extent of the law,” Garland said in a statement.

No further details about the charges against Tomasi were released Monday. CNN has not been able to determine whether Tomasi has an attorney.

Tomasi faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of making threats against a federal official, as well as a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of making interstate threats if convicted as charged, the Justice Department detailed.