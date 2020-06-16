Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona man allegedly threatened census workers with shotgun

items.[0].image.alt
Coconino County Sheriff's
Coconino County Sheriff's officials announced Monday that 55-year-old Kory Beihn of Kaibab Estates West has been booked into jail and could face charges involving threatening and intimidating.
thumbnail_Kory Beihn.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-15 21:11:42-04

ASH FORK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona say a man has been arrested for allegedly threatening census workers with a shotgun.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials announced Monday that 55-year-old Kory Beihn of Kaibab Estates West has been booked into jail and could face charges involving threatening and intimidating.

They say the census workers were checking an address for a property in the Kaibab Estates West area north of Ash Fork when they heard a loud gunshot.

The workers say they got back into their car to leave the area, but the road was blocked by another vehicle and a man carrying a shotgun approached them.

The workers say they identified themselves and then left the area.

Sheriff's deputies investigated the incident and identified Beihn, resulting in his arrest.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

America In Crisis