Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona legislators taking stock of challenging court ruling

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 12:29:39-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona legislators are taking stock of the potential impact of the state Supreme Court's decision that lawmakers violated the Arizona Constitution's requirements that subjects included in each piece of legislation be related and also be expressed in bill titles.

Lawmakers told the Arizona Capitol Times that the justices' Nov. 2 ruling on the constitutionality of budget bills could simplify the Legislature's work in some ways while possibly extending future legislative sessions by making it harder to cut deals.

Education groups had sued, arguing that adding policy items to budget bills violated the state constitution's title requirement or single subject rule.

A trial judge agreed, and the Supreme Court upheld her.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!