Arizona leaders, organizations respond to Trump's freeze on federal loans, grants

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's recent freeze on federal grants and loans, providing temporary relief to educational institutions and local and state leaders who feared the potential impacts.

The University of Arizona and Pima Community College were among the first to respond, emphasizing the critical role federal funding plays in supporting universities.

A statement from the University of Arizona read as follows:

University of Arizona leaders continue to monitor the shifting landscape and regulations and will provide updates when we have them. University of Arizona

Pima Community College echoed those concerns through their own statement.

Pima Community College is steadfast in its commitment to providing safe, welcoming, and inclusive teaching and learning for all students, faculty, and staff and ensuring affordable and accessible higher education for all. We recognize that recent changes to federal budget policies and immigration enforcement may generate fear and uncertainty, and we are dedicated to ensuring our community members feel supported. Pima Community College

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the state’s participation in a multistate lawsuit challenging the freeze.

“This lawless and chaotic order attempts to steal allocated dollars that have been included in state budgets," she said. "This will impact our ability to protect our residents and conduct basic everyday programs like funding for healthcare and food for children."

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego also weighed in, releasing a 47-second video where he said he'll "keep pushing the administration until we get answers. If President Trump wants to come after VA home loans, food for mothers and babies, and funding for first responders, he needs to own up to it."

The temporary halt to the freeze by a federal judge will remain in effect until Monday, Feb. 3 and only applies to existing federal awards.