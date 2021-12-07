Arizona juvenile corrections chief retires; deputy promoted

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a new leader for Arizona's juvenile corrections agency.
Ducey on Monday announced he's appointed Douglas Sargent as director of the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.
Sargent is a longtime administrator at the agency, serving as deputy director for the past three years. Before that, he was the department's inspector general.
Sargent previously had a 20-year-career in the U.S. Air Force. Sargent replaces Jeff Hood, who is retiring after five years at the top of the Juvenile Corrections Department.
