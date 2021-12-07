Watch
Arizona juvenile corrections chief retires; deputy promoted

Prison bars
Posted at 8:37 PM, Dec 06, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a new leader for Arizona's juvenile corrections agency.

Ducey on Monday announced he's appointed Douglas Sargent as director of the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.

Sargent is a longtime administrator at the agency, serving as deputy director for the past three years. Before that, he was the department's inspector general.

Sargent previously had a 20-year-career in the U.S. Air Force. Sargent replaces Jeff Hood, who is retiring after five years at the top of the Juvenile Corrections Department.

