Arizona House plans budget vote but short of backing

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican leaders of the Arizona House plan to call members back to the Capitol Monday and try to muscle though a budget they negotiated with GOP leaders of the Senate and Gov. Doug Ducey.

But there remain doubts that they can get the job done.

With only a one-vote margin and no Democratic support, House Speaker Rusty Bowers said Friday that despite some vocal opposition from GOP members, he is going to push to get Republicans to pass the $12.8 billion spending plan starting next week.

