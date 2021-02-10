Menu

Arizona House panel advances bill allowing sports betting

Posted at 7:09 PM, Feb 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-09 21:09:25-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona House committee has advanced a proposal to allow betting on professional and college sports at tribal casinos and at sites owned by pro sports teams.

The proposal approved on a 9-1 vote Tuesday also legalizes fantasy sports gambling and allows new Keno games at race tracks and social clubs like the VFW.

Gov. Doug Ducey cut the deal to update the tribal gaming compact.

But associations representing bars, which have been hard hit by the pandemic, complained that they were being left out of new opportunities.

They said existing big operators will get added revenue while the bars are either closed or operating under severe restrictions because of the coronavirus.

