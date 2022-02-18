Watch
Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business

Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 16:42:18-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona bill that would prohibit government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with firearms companies is getting strong support from majority Republicans but tough criticism from the banking industry.

GOP Rep. Frank Carroll's bill would require companies doing business with the state or local governments to certify they won't refuse service to firearms-related companies.

Carroll and other GOP supporters say some banks refuse to do business with firms involved with the firearms industry and that hurts their Second Amendment rights.

Banking groups say the proposal takes away business rights and places the banks in the middle of a political battle.

