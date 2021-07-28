Watch
Arizona highway closed overnight, longer closure planned

Arizona Department of Transportation
Study to examine environmental aspects of proposed corridor
Posted at 10:13 PM, Jul 27, 2021
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — A scheduled overnight closure of a 17.5-mile stretch of U.S. Route 60 in east-central Arizona this week for bridge work will give drivers a preview of a much longer closure planned for September.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday as crews pour part of the concrete deck on the new Pinto Creek Bridge.

The department said the project will require a five-day closure in September.

The dates have not yet been scheduled.

The roadway alignment will be shifted to the new bridge during the longer closure.

