Arizona grand jury indicts 9 in vehicle title fraud case

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted nine people accused of running an illegal operation that produced tens of thousands of titles for vehicles being sold in 42 states.

State prosecutors say Scott Bandy, James Johnson, Mary Fialko, James Edward Fialko, Lon Chaneyfield, Ivan Valenzuela, Oscar Valenzuela,

Tamela Bandy and Ashley Cwick face charges including conspiracy and money laundering.

They say Bandy and Johnson also have been charged with filing fraudulent Arizona income tax returns.

Prosecutors say the nine people indicted are accused of conspiring since 2015 to fraudulently obtain Arizona car dealership licenses and of consigning those dealership licenses to paying subscribers via an online membership service.