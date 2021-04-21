Watch
Arizona governor vetoes strict sex education legislation

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 6:04 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 21:04:31-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation that would have made the state's sex education laws some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.

The Republican governor called the legislation overly broad and and said he was concerned a ban on sex education before 5th grade could limit sexual abuse prevention education.

He also issued an executive order on Tuesday adopting some of the measure's transparency portions.

The proposed law would have barred all discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents are notified in advance and specifically opt in for the instruction.

