Arizona governor vetoes strict sex education legislation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation that would have made the state's sex education laws some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.

The Republican governor called the legislation overly broad and and said he was concerned a ban on sex education before 5th grade could limit sexual abuse prevention education.

He also issued an executive order on Tuesday adopting some of the measure's transparency portions.

The proposed law would have barred all discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents are notified in advance and specifically opt in for the instruction.