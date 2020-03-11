Arizona governor signs bill cloaking endangered species info

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill requiring state-sponsored endangered species surveys on private property to be kept secret, even from federal agencies charged with protecting plants and animals from potential extinction.

Republicans who control the Legislature say the shield is needed to protect private property rights.

Democrats unsuccessfully argued that the law will hinder public monitoring of recovery plans for endangered plants and animals.

Violations would carry a $25,000 fine.

The measure passed the Senate and House along party lines and was signed into law on Tuesday.