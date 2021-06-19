Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona governor signs $100M wildfire funding plan

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
ducey
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 23:40:33-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation providing $100 million in funding this year to battle wildfires, react to the damage they cause and create a new force of more than 700 state inmates to clear brush.

The Republican called the bill he signed at the Capitol Friday an important step in bringing relief to rural communities impacted by a series of wildfires this year.

The measure was rushed through a special legislative session as several wildfires are burning across the state.

The $100 million appropriation includes $25 million to pay for state prisoners to clear brush and $75 million for firefighting, flood prevention and other recovery efforts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!