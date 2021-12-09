Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey discusses U.S. border in exclusive interview

Posted: 3:14 PM, Dec 09, 2021
Updated: 2021-12-09 17:14:27-05
items.[0].videoTitle
Governor Doug Ducey talks with ABC15 about the ongoing border crisis and what can be done moving forward.

On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sat down with KGUN's sister-station ABC15 in Phoenix, for an exclusive interview to discuss the U.S. border.

Over the last seven days, thousands of people have crossed into Arizona from Mexico illegally. Many of them were trying to avoid the 'Remain in Mexico' policy.

RELATED: Governor Ducey sending National Guard back to Yuma

The Biden administration reinstated the policy on Monday after a federal court said it could not end the Trump era program. Remain in Mexico requires people seeking asylum to wait out their immigration case in Mexico.

The governor spoke about the humanitarian crisis and his frustration with the Biden administration’s failure to communicate its border policy, in effect leaving Arizona to deal with the migrants with little or no federal assistance.

Governor Ducey also spoke for the first time publicly about a White House meeting with senior Biden administration officials, laying out to them what he thinks were flaws in their plan and what might happen if the White House didn’t act.

Watch the full interview with Governor Ducey in the player below.

Full interview: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sits down with