Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona GOP pushes criminal charges for election violations

items.[0].image.alt
BrianAJackson
BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto
gavel-2.jpg
Posted at 7:31 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 22:31:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are pushing to create criminal penalties for election workers and volunteers who deviate from procedures and to give prosecutors all mail ballots rejected for signature problems.

Those provisions are part of a sweeping elections measure debated in the House on Tuesday ahead of a possible vote in the coming days as lawmakers rush to end the legislative session.

Democrats and voting rights advocates said the threat of criminal penalties will create a chilling effect on election workers and voters.

Republicans say they will bolster confidence in elections.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.