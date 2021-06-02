Arizona GOP election audit draws Republican politicians

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers will be in Arizona Wednesday to check out the state Senate GOP's partisan audit of the 2020 election.

They're the latest Republicans to make a pilgrimage to Phoenix, Ground Zero in the "stop the steal" movement's push to find support for the far-fetched conspiracy theories suggesting the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

The latest visitors are Pennsylvania Sens. Doug Mastriano and Cris Dush, and Rep. Rob Kauffman.

They'll meet with Arizona legislators at the Capitol before touring the site and getting a briefing from the auditors, according to a terse statement from the audit team Tuesday.