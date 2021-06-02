Watch
Arizona GOP election audit draws Republican politicians

Matt York/AP
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
Election 2020 Arizona Audit
Posted at 10:17 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 01:17:19-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers will be in Arizona Wednesday to check out the state Senate GOP's partisan audit of the 2020 election.

They're the latest Republicans to make a pilgrimage to Phoenix, Ground Zero in the "stop the steal" movement's push to find support for the far-fetched conspiracy theories suggesting the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

The latest visitors are Pennsylvania Sens. Doug Mastriano and Cris Dush, and Rep. Rob Kauffman.

They'll meet with Arizona legislators at the Capitol before touring the site and getting a briefing from the auditors, according to a terse statement from the audit team Tuesday.

