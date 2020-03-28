Menu

Arizona forest proposes using fire as tool for restoration

Posted: 9:16 AM, Mar 28, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-28 12:16:17-04
FREDONIA, Ariz. (AP) — Forest officials in northern Arizona have plans to use prescribed fire to help with restoration efforts in an area north of Grand Canyon National Park.

The Kaibab National Forest is seeking public comments on a proposed vegetation management project that would span more than 43 square miles.

Managers are calling for using prescribed fire and managed wildfires in combination with mechanical thinning to treat the area.

Officials say the goal is to make the forest more resilient by creating conditions better able to withstand the effects of climate change and severe wildfire.

