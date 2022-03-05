Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona firm offers 1M donated bullets to Ukrainian military

Bullets, ammunition
WPTV
Bullets, ammunition
Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 15:36:53-05

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona-based ammunition company is offering to donate 1 million bullets to Ukraine’s military amid Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor.

CEO Fred Wagenhals of AMMO Inc. on Friday cited his support for freedom and democracy as motivation for the offer and said it is is a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal for international assistance.

Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV said the there was no immediate indication whether the U.S. government will approve the proposed export of the ammunition.

KSAZ-TV says the ammunition has a retail value of about $700,000. Wagenhals said in a statement that his company is prepared to move quickly.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.