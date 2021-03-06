Arizona finds death penalty drug after hiatus in executions

PHOENIX (AP) — Corrections officials say Arizona has finally obtained a lethal injection drug and is ready to resume executions after the difficulty of finding such drugs led to a nearly seven-year hiatus in carrying out the death penalty in the state.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed it has obtained pentobarbital, but it declined to say how much of the drug it has or reveal its source.

Finding a pharmacist to prepare lethal injections was one of the barriers the state faced since it put executions on hold after a botched 2014 execution.

Twenty-one of Arizona's 115 death-row inmates have exhausted appeals of their sentences.