Arizona faces potential government shutdown as Hobbs threatens to veto House's 'skinny budget'​

PHOENIX — Arizona is potentially a few days away from an unprecedented government shutdown as lawmakers continue to debate the state budget.

House lawmakers passed a bare-bones budget on a party-line vote Tuesday night, with Republicans calling it a "continuation budget" with no new spending. The goal, according to Republicans, is to buy state leaders time to negotiate a new deal and prevent a shutdown before the June 30 deadline.

This "skinny budget" now moves to the state Senate, where it's expected to pass, despite Governor Hobbs' promise to veto it.

"I've worked with bipartisan legislators to negotiate a balanced and fiscally responsible budget. Instead of meaningfully participating in those conversations, House Republicans are attempting to jam through an irresponsible and partisan budget," wrote Hobbs on X over the weekend.

There is a budget negotiated by Senate Republicans and Governor Hobbs that reportedly includes increased funding for childcare, education, and homelessness. The House will vote on it today, but House Republicans are unlikely to support it, making its passage doubtful.

"The Senate budget that's been talked about here this evening would grow government by an astounding 9.354%," said State Rep. Justin Olsen, (R) District 10.

With one bill lacking votes and another facing a promised veto, the clock continues to tick toward a potential shutdown.

"Roads will not, I-10 will not be widened. DPS, no raise. Firefighters, no raise," said Assistant House Minority Leader Nancy Gutierrez, D-District 18.

In the case of a shutdown, certain state agencies like public safety and corrections would remain open, though the full extent of potential impacts remains unclear.

