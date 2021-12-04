Watch
Arizona evictions up, but not close to pre-pandemic levels

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Pima County Constable Kristen Randall, right, speaks to rental resident Paul Wunder, left, letting them know about his eviction notice and explaining to him the options he has for community programs on Sept. 24, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Eviction filings are creeping up in Arizona, but they are not even close to pre-pandemic levels, court officials and advocates say. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 6:20 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 20:20:50-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Court officials and advocates say eviction filings are creeping up in Arizona but they are not even close to pre-pandemic levels with agencies doing a better job of getting out emergency rental aid.

The Maricopa County Justice Courts handle the bulk of the state's eviction cases.

Courts spokesman Scott Davis says the number of lockouts actually fell last month, from 4,669 in October to 3,813 in November.

Many people had predicted there would be a wave of evictions after the federal moratorium on lockouts ended in late August.

There was an uptick, however, in Pima County, which includes includes cases in Arizona's second-largest city Tucson.

