Arizona elk poaching case unsolved; $6,500 reward for tips

Arizona Game and Fish
Posted at 9:52 PM, Oct 20, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department still is seeking those responsible for the illegal poaching of a bull elk last month.

The agency announced Tuesday that the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case has been increased to $6,500.

Game and Fish officials say the elk was killed between the evening of Sept. 15 and the morning of Sept. 17 southeast of Pinedale, which is in northeastern Arizona.

The elk's antlers were removed and the meat was left to waste.

Arizona Elk Society has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible and the Game and Fish Department has put up a $1,500 reward.

