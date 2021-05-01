Watch
Arizona elections chief criticizes policies used in recount

Rob Schumacher/AP
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are being examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 20:22:58-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's elections chief has raised serious issues with documents released under court order involving a recount of votes in the November election in Maricopa County.

Bo Dul said the policies used in the audit pushed by state Senate Republicans seemed haphazard, lacked specifics and left much room for interpretation _ something that's never allowed in ballot counts.

Meanwhile, auditors on Friday kicked out a pool reporter allowed in the recount room because he tweeted a photo of a former Republican lawmaker who was counting ballots, backs former President Donald Trump and was at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection.

Republicans say they need the audit to craft election law reforms.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

