Arizona DPS: Trooper shoots driver of SUV that struck him

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona state trooper shot and wounded a woman who intentionally struck the trooper with her SUV while he chased another person on foot.

The Department of Public Safety said the incident occurred early Saturday morning just off Interstate 17 after the trooper had attempted to stop a sedan traveling at over 100 mph.

The DPS said the trooper was "in fear for his life" when he shot the SUV driver.

The DPS said Phoenix police found the SUV and its driver but the car driver remained at large.

The woman was hospitalized for serious gunshot injuries while the ?trooper had injuries not considered life-threatening.