Arizona DPS do 24-hour patrols again in some border areas

Posted: 10:18 AM, Mar 08, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-08 13:18:34-04
DPS trooper injured in altercation

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has returned round-the-clock patrols to Nogales with plans to have 24-hour patrols to a second area later this year.

The moves come nearly four years after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and DPS Director Frank Milstead said restoring such patrols in the border region was a top priority.

In 2016, Milstead said he and Ducey were surprised upon taking office the year before that the highways along the Mexican border weren't patrolled around the clock.

The Arizona Republic reports that although the Strike Force has spent an estimated $90 million since its inception, it only fulfilled the promise of 24-hour patrols in one area of the border five months ago and much of the border area still goes unpatrolled overnight.

