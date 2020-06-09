Arizona DES announces Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

The Arizona Department of Economic Security has announced the availability of further unemployment compensation for those who have exhausted unemployment insurance and are still unemployed.

DES said Tuesday that the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation fund provides a 13-week extension of benefits.

The PEUC reportedly launched on Sunday, June 7.

“While Arizona is safely reopening, there is still a significant need for assistance during the economic recovery,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart, in a press release. “This extension of benefits is critical for those still experiencing a disruption in employment during the pandemic, and we will continue to do our best to distribute these funds to eligible claimants as quickly as possible.”

Last week, DES issued its largest-ever amount of benefits in a single week. DES says it distributed $748.7 million to unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants.

According to DES, here are some of the eligibility requirements for PEUC:

PEUC is available to those who have exhausted UI benefits on or after July 6, 2019, and have experienced continued unemployment after March 29, 2020.

PEUC is available until December 26, 2020.

Individuals who have exhausted UI benefits between February 2, 2020, and March 28, 2020, may also be eligible for additional benefits through PUA prior to the March 29, 2020, effective date for PEUC.

