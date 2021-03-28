Arizona delegation in US House fractured by partisan divide

PHOENIX (AP) — The Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and some Arizona Republicans' votes to set aside election results have cleaved bipartisan relations within the state's U.S. House delegation.

Lawmakers and observers told the Arizona Republic that has made it difficult for lawmakers to work across party lines on issues of mutual concern.

The Republic reports that one result is that legislative proposals that in the past would have drawn bipartisan support now see some lawmakers standing apart, with some Democrats looking askance at their Republican colleagues.

Former Rep. Jim Kolbe, who changed his voter registration from Republican to independent, said the recent partisan strife has left scars that won't heal for a long time.