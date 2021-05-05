Arizona court lets stand man's death sentences for 5 murders

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Supreme Court decision denies a request for a new sentencing for a death row inmate convicted of murdering five people, including two police informants and their relatives.

The ruling Tuesday acknowledged that the penalty phase of Robert Craig Miller's trial included an incorrect but widely used jury instruction but said there was no reasonable probability that the jury otherwise would have sentenced Miller to life.

Those killed in a Mesa home on Sept. 22, 2011, included 30-year-old Steven Duffy and 32_year-old Tammy Lovell, former employees of Miller.

Three family members also were killed. Prosecutors said eliminating witnesses was the motive.