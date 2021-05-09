Arizona could become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub

PHOENIX (AP) — Can Lucid, Nikola and ElectraMeccanica turn Arizona into a major electric vehicle manufacturing hub?

The president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council says it's possible.

Chris Camacho says Arizona has the potential to become a massive global leader in emerging auto manufacturing.

It's happened before. Nearly 40 years ago, the first Nissans rolled off an assembly line in Tennessee, helping turn the largely rural state into an automotive powerhouse.

It now has three major auto brands and more than 900 parts suppliers.

The Republic reports Arizona has commitments from three auto manufacturers and has made significant headway over the past three years.