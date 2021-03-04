Menu

Arizona bill would designate gun stores as essential firms

Posted at 7:38 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 21:38:06-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has voted to designate gun stores as essential businesses allowed to remain open during an emergency.

Republicans sent the measure to the House in a 16-14 party-line vote on Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers says the right to keep and bear arms must be protected, especially during emergencies. Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada says the Legislature has much bigger priorities during the pandemic, such as ensuring people get access to unemployment insurance and don't lose their homes.

The measure would apply to any store selling guns or ammunition or their components.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

