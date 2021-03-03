Menu

Arizona bill limits sex ed, discussion of sexual orientation

Villarreal, Phil
Posted at 10:16 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 00:16:12-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are considering banning sex education before fifth grade.

The measure also would require written parental permission before discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in any class.

Critics said the measure would have far reaching consequences, muzzle teachers and isolate lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students.

Democratic Sen. Victoria Steele of Tucson says it "threatens to take us back before the 1950s."

Republican Sen. Nancy Barto says she introduced the bill to give parents more of a voice in what their children are learning in school.

She says children are being increasingly inundated with sexual material.

