Arizona baby shot in head with BB gun, critically injured

Posted at 4:13 PM, Nov 08, 2020
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say three people have been arrested after a baby was shot twice with a BB gun with one pellet embedded in her skull.

They say the 8-month-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas and is listed in critical condition.

County Sheriff's officials say the child was in a car seat that was placed on the ground while her mother, 34-year-old Marticella Lopez-Rodriguez, was gathering firewood Tuesday in Golden Valley.

They say 33-year-old Zion Zachary Kauffman shot up to 30 BBs at a flock of quail near the baby.

Authorities say one of the BBs grazed the girl's arm while the other hit her in the back of the head, fracturing her skull.

