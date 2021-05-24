Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona audit of 2020 election resumes after weeklong hiatus

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Vote, election
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 19:30:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-led hand recount of ballots cast in Maricopa County is resuming after a weeklong hiatus.

Counters returned Monday to a former basketball arena where contractors working for the state Senate GOP are reviewing the county's handling of the 2020 election.

The recount is taking far longer than expected, and counters had to vacate the facility for high school graduations.

Journalists observing the operation were told that Senate liaison Ken Bennett will no-longer be answering questions about the process.

Reporters were directed instead to former Arizona Republican Party Chairman Randy Pullen.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.