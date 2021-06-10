Watch
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich enters US Senate race

Bob Christie/AP
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, news conference in Phoenix where he announced consumer fraud lawsuits against e-cigarette makers Juul Labs and Eonsmoke. The Republican said both firms used deceptive marketing of flavored products with high nicotine content to hook young people. Juul has suspended most marketing and flavors and says it is working with state prosecutors to discourage youth vaping. Eonsmoke didn't immediately comment. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 10, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is running for the U.S. Senate.

Brnovich's announcement on Thursday makes him the third major candidate to seek the Republican nomination to take on Democrat Mark Kelly.

Brnovich is in his second term as the state’s top law-enforcement officer. He's the best-known GOP candidate and the only one with political experience to enter the race so far. Brnovich released a video describing himself as the son of immigrants who fled communism in Yugoslavia.

He says he used his post as attorney general to take on “crony capitalists” and promote religious liberty, border security, and election integrity.

