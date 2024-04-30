Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes files motion to buy more time in Arizona's abortion case

On April 24, the Arizona House voted to repeal the state's abortion ban statute
As Union and Confederate armies clashed in a bloody fourth year of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln tasked one man to create the legal code for Arizona, almost 50 years before the territory became a state. New York judge William Thompson Howell wrote 500 pages that spanned provisions on dueling, accidental homicides by ax, and age of consent that would govern the newly formed territory of fewer than 7,000 people. But tucked within the “Howell Code,” just after the section on duels, was an abortion law criminalizing the administering of “any medicinal substances ... with the intention to procure the miscarriage of any woman then being with child.”
Arizona Supreme Court
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 18:54:13-04

Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a motion with the Arizona Supreme Court asking for a stay of the Planned Parenthood v. Hazelrigg mandate for 90 days.

The motion was reportedly filed so the AG's Office could have more time to decide whether to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state Supreme Court's decision to revert to the 1864 near-total abortion ban.

“The Arizona Supreme Court’s decision in the 1864 case relied on a statute that a federal court has enjoined as unconstitutionally vague,” said Attorney General Mayes. “This raises serious federal questions under the Due Process and Supremacy Clauses. My office needs time to thoroughly evaluate these issues before deciding whether or not to ask the United States Supreme Court to review our state court’s decision.”

The state Supreme Court denied a motion for reconsideration by the Attorney General on April 26.

According to the AG's Office, if Mayes determines she will not pursue a review at the U.S. Supreme Court, the office will update the Arizona Supreme Court.

On April 24, the Arizona House voted to repeal the state's abortion ban statute. Three Republicans, Matthew Gress, Justin Wilmeth, and Tim Dunn, joined with all House Democrats in voting yes.

The motion to repeal the ban is headed to the Senate with a vote expected to take place on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood