Arizona AG questions former Maricopa County election official

ABC15
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Posted at 7:28 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 22:28:17-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes says he was questioned by investigators from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office about the 2020 election.

Fontes is a Democrat who oversaw mail-in voting last year but lost his re-election bid. He is now running for Arizona secretary of state.

The questioning of Fontes suggests Brnovich is pressing ahead with his pledge to review the findings of the state Senate Republicans' partisan review of the 2020 election.

That review confirmed President Joe Biden's victory in Maricopa County but spread falsehoods about alleged malfeasance.

Brnovich is running in a crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate, while Fontes is seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

