Argument over barking dog leads to fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in west Phoenix that allegedly stemmed from an argument over a barking dog.

Phoenix police say Manuel De La Cruz-Rodriguez has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police say 19-year-old was on his cellphone Monday afternoon when a man came up to him and started arguing with him.

The person who was on the other end of the phone call reportedly said the man was yelling at Henriquez about his dog barking.

The person said a shot was heard followed by Henriquez struggling to breathe.

Arriving police officers found Henriquez with a gunshot wound to the head and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.