APS using AI to detect wildfires earlier

Arizona Public Service (APS) is rolling out new AI-powered cameras designed to detect smoke in high-risk areas across the state. APS says the cameras will serve as a powerful new tool to help spot wildfires earlier and improve emergency response.

The cameras operate 24/7, with every alert reviewed and verified by a human to ensure that detected smoke isn’t from a controlled campfire or other non-threatening source.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said John Truett with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “We’ve had manual systems with lookouts triangulating from mountain tops. Now, with AI cameras, we can be anywhere and everywhere, share information quickly, and get a faster response.”

Truett explained that this technology could save both civilian and first responder lives by providing critical information on the risks, size, and scope of a wildfire before firefighters are sent to the scene.

Despite recent rainfall in March, Truett warned that Arizona could still face an active wildfire season.

“We have a pretty historic drought behind us and a potentially significant fire season ahead,” he said.