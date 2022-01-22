Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Appeals court rejects Arizona Senate's privilege argument

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Republican Senate President Karen Fann said, Monday, Aug. 23 that the delivery of the report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans was delayed, after the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved contracted COVID-19. Fann said she still expects to receive a portion of the report, Monday, but did not give a date for delivery of the full draft. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Arizona Election Review
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 12:16:07-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A state appeals court says legislative privilege does not broadly protect the Arizona Senate from having to release hundreds of public records related to the review of the 2020 election.

The Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a lower court's narrow view of the legislative privilege, rejecting arguments by lawyers for the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Senate has been battling for months over two public records lawsuits. It has disclosed more than 20,000 records but is withholding about 1,000 documents citing legislative privilege.

But the Appeals Court ruled the legislative privilege applies onto to discussions related to the process of passing legislation.

Senate attorney Kory Langhofer says his clients are deciding how to proceed.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!