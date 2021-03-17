Menu

Apache Junction police officer shot after stolen car pursuit

Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 16, 2021
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Apache Junction police officer has been shot after a pursuit involving a stolen car.

Police say the officer was shot in Mesa around 4 p.m. Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital.

The name of the officer wasn't immediately released and there was no word on the officer's condition.

Police say the officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle and when the officer stopped in front of a smoke shop in Mesa, there was an exchange of gunfire and the officer was wounded.

They say one suspect is in custody.

