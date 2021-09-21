Watch
Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman

Erica Sauder/AP
FILE - This February 2019 file photo provided by Erica Sauder shows Sasha Krause, whose body was found in a forest outside Flagstaff, Ariz., more than a month after she disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington, N.M, in January 2020. Mark Gooch, the man accused of kidnapping and killing her, is scheduled to go on trial in Flagstaff in September 2021. (Erica Sauder via AP, File)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:44:55-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in a case against a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing in northern Arizona.

Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Sasha Krause's death.

Krause had been living in a religious community near Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared on Jan. 18, 2020, as she was gathering material to teach Sunday school.

Her body was found more than a month later outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

The trial in Coconino County Superior Court is scheduled for three weeks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

