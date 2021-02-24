Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Air Force provides bottled water after chemicals detected

items.[0].image.alt
Flickr
The Salvation Army of Tucson is starting its annual Operation Chill Out, which provides relief for the homeless during hot days operating when the official Tucson temperature is forecast to rise to 102 degrees or higher.
Water bottles
Posted at 7:21 PM, Feb 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-23 21:21:49-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is distributing bottled water to Arizona residents and business owners near Luke Air Force Base whose drinking water showed high levels of contaminants.

A statement by the base says water testing detected levels of Perfluorooctanoic Acid and Perfluorooctane Sulfonate above the Environmental Protection Agency's lifetime health advisory for drinking water.

The so-called forever chemicals impacted the water supply for about 6,000 people in 1,600 residences in Glendale, Litchfield Park and unincorporated Maricopa County.

The compounds were widely used at one time in many industrial and consumer products and in foam used to extinguish fuel fires.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.