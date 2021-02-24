Air Force provides bottled water after chemicals detected

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is distributing bottled water to Arizona residents and business owners near Luke Air Force Base whose drinking water showed high levels of contaminants.

A statement by the base says water testing detected levels of Perfluorooctanoic Acid and Perfluorooctane Sulfonate above the Environmental Protection Agency's lifetime health advisory for drinking water.

The so-called forever chemicals impacted the water supply for about 6,000 people in 1,600 residences in Glendale, Litchfield Park and unincorporated Maricopa County.

The compounds were widely used at one time in many industrial and consumer products and in foam used to extinguish fuel fires.