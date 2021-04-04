Watch
Agencies: Arizona farmers should expect less water in 2022

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2011 file photo shows the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at a the popular Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Ariz. Western U.S. states that have agreed to begin taking less water next month from the drought-stricken Colorado River got praise and a push Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from the nation&#39;s top water official. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman told federal, state and local water managers from seven states that the promises are crucial to ensuring that more painful cuts aren&#39;t required. On Jan. 1, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico start taking less water from the river. California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, several Native American tribes and farmers also have a stake in the river that supports about 40 million people.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
colorado river.jpg
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 19:36:28-04

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — State officials are putting farmers in south-central Arizona on notice that the continuing drought means a "substantial cut" in deliveries of Colorado River water is expected next year.

A joint statement issued Friday by the state Department of Water Resources and the Central Arizona Project said an expected shortage declaration would prompt reductions "falling largely to central Arizona agricultural users."

The Central Arizona Project is an aqueduct system that delivers river water to users, including farmers, cities and tribes.

The agencies' statement said Arizona is expected to reduce its use of river water by a total of 512,000 acre-feet in 2022, up from 192,000 acre-feet currently.

