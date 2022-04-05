AG Brnovich announces first execution warrant issued across Arizona in eight years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Attorney General (AG) Mark Brnovich has announced the first execution warrant issued across Arizona in eight years.

The Arizona Supreme Court has issued it for Clarence Dixon.

"I made a promise to Arizona voters that people who commit the ultimate crime get the ultimate punishment," shared Brnovich. "I will continue to fight every day for justice for victims, their families, and our communities."

Dixon's execution is set for Tuesday, May 10.

An Arizona court indicted him in the 1978 rape and murder of 21-year-old Deana Bowdoin.

Police originally didn't find Dixon until 20 years later when a Tempe detective re-opened the case.

A jury found him guilty in 2020 and sentenced Dixon to death

Since the victim was murdered before November 23, 1992, he can choose either lethal injection or gas.