ADOT: No state highway closures planned for Memorial Day Weekend

Good news for drivers this weekend — the Arizona Department of Transportation says there are no state highway closures planned for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

ADOT tells KGUN that the department and its contractors currently do not have any full maintenance or construction closures scheduled, from the afternoon of Friday, May 26, lasting through the night of Monday, May 29. The department made the decision with the aim of reducing any delays in traffic.

ADOT also has a list of important tips and notices for drivers preparing to hit the road for the holiday:

