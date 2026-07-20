9-year-old boy calmly alerts grandmother to bank robbery in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A 9-year-old boy and his grandmother were at a Mesa Bank of America to open his first checking account when a woman attempted to rob the bank at knifepoint. The two hid under a desk as the incident unfolded.

Mesa police arrested a woman who tried to rob the Bank of America near Broadway and Greenfield roads on July 13 around 12:30 p.m. She was booked on felony armed robbery, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct charges. No one was injured, according to police.

Hunter, a soon-to-be fourth-grader, had spent the week helping out at his grandparents' house and earned just under $200. His grandmother, Colette, decided they should use the money to open his first checking account.

When Hunter spotted someone entering the bank wearing a mask, he calmly tapped Colette on the shoulder to alert her.

"He just walked up and tapped me on the shoulder. The calmness in his demeanor, it was surreal. I just turned my head and saw the teller with something pointed at her head," Colette said.

The two took cover under a desk and said they did not hear the suspect say anything during the robbery.

"I did not hear anything; I just heard my Nana's breathing really hard," Hunter said.

Hunter had been looking forward to depositing his earnings — $160 of his own money plus $27 in change from Colette — into a new account.

"If I lose it, $160 down the drain!" Hunter said.

According to FBI crime data from 2023, Arizona sees roughly one bank robbery per week — about 56 per year. The FBI determined that most bank robberies do not result in violence and instead involve notes or oral demands.

After giving a police statement on Monday, Hunter and Colette returned to the Bank of America the following day to open the checking account.

"You can't let your fear guide you; you have to meet it head-on," Hunter said.

When asked what his first debit card purchase would be, Hunter said he wants to buy his grandmother a new keyboard and eventually a computer for himself. And when asked what he would say to the person who tried to rob the bank, Hunter did not hesitate.

"Get a job," Hunter said.

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