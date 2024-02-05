9 inmates injured in fight at Arizona prison west of Phoenix

Watch Now
FILE - This Jan. 20, 2004, file photo shows the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye, Arizona. A lawsuit over the quality of health care for more than 27,000 people incarcerated in Arizona's prisons is headed to trial Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, after a 6-year-old settlement resolving the case was thrown out. The judge had faulted the state for making erroneous excuses and baseless arguments and said the failure to provide adequate care for prisoners led to suffering and preventable deaths. (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File)
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A unit at an Arizona prison remained on lockdown Sunday after nine inmates were injured in a fight.

Authorities said the altercation involving a large number of inmates broke out Saturday afternoon during outdoor recreation time in the Morey Unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis near Buckeye.

State Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said prison staff was able to break up the fight and get things under control.

Nine inmates were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and no prison staff members were hurt, according to prison officials.

They said the Morey Unit will remain on lockdown while the incident is being investigated.

The medium-security Lewis prison houses more than 4,000 inmates about 43 miles (69 kilometers) west of Phoenix and has faced major staffing shortages in recent years.

It is one of 13 prison facilities operated by the state corrections department.

