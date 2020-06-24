Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

4 migrants found in desert near Yuma without water, food

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crash on Highway 80 involved US Border Patrol Agent
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-24 01:43:08-04

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four migrants who had run out of food and water were found in the Yuma area.

U.S. Border Patrol officials say the Yuma Sector Operations Center received a 911 call Monday shortly after midnight about a group in distress.

Agents from stations in Yuma and Wellton were able to locate four migrants after they made their way to a rescue beacon.

The group appeared in relatively good health despite having spent several days in the desert.

They received water and other assistance before being processed for deportation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson