$3M bond set for Arizona man accused in deadly police chase

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A $3 million bond has been set for a man arrested on suspicion of leading police on a high-speed vehicle chase in metro Phoenix in which an officer was killed and another was seriously injured.

Authorities said Jonathan Altland Jr. led the chase Thursday that ended at a Gilbert car dealership where Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar was fatally injured and Gilbert Officer Rico Aranda suffered a head injury.

Authorities said the pursuit began near Eloy when Altland opened fire on the vehicle of a sheriff's deputy who tried to pull over Altland.

It's unclear whether an attorney has been appointed to defend Altland.